Tropical Storm Chantal Makes Landfall in South Carolina
Tropical Storm Chantal has made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is expected to progress inland, impacting both South and North Carolina, with a risk of flash flooding. It is expected to weaken further by Monday.
Tropical Storm Chantal struck near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, confirmed the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Sunday.
Initially formed in the Atlantic, Chantal registered winds of up to 40 mph, situated approximately 15 miles from Conway, South Carolina, and 80 miles from Wilmington, North Carolina. The NHC in Miami predicts the storm will move through South Carolina into North Carolina, with potential flash floods as a concern.
Chantal is forecast to weaken further as it shifts inland, potentially dissipating into a low-pressure trough by Monday, according to the latest NHC advisory.
