Devastating Monsoon: Torrential Rains Ravage Pakistan

In the past 24 hours, torrential rains and flash floods have claimed at least seven lives, injured numerous others, and caused widespread property damage across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

The monsoon downpour is anticipated to continue until July 11, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Urging vigilance, the PDMA has issued an alert instructing district administrations to implement preemptive measures.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered significant impacts, with fatalities and injuries reported in Bunner, Malakand, and Mansehra. Meanwhile, in Punjab's Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, collapsing buildings led to further casualties and injuries. The PDMA Director-General emphasized the urgency of providing quick relief and medical aid to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)