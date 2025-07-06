Left Menu

Nashik Dams Swell as Heavy Rains Lash Region

Continuous rainfall has significantly increased water levels in Nashik district's dams to 68% capacity, impacting the Godavari and Darna rivers. The Gangapur dam's water release has submerged small temples along the river. Authorities urge caution for residents near riverbanks, with further rains affecting several city areas.

Nashik | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Persistent rainfall in Nashik district has escalated water stocks in the region's dams to 68% of their full capacity, according to local officials. Critical rivers like the Godavari and Darna have witnessed rising water levels due to the downpour.

Significant rainfall in the catchment areas has swelled the Gangapur dam, the primary water source for Nashik city. By Sunday evening, a 31mm deluge over nine hours caused the Godavari River to breach its banks, partially submerging the iconic Maruti idol and small temples at Ramkund.

Consequent to the water release from the Gangapur dam, traffic disruptions were reported across Nashik. Authorities have cautioned residents near the Godavari and Darna rivers to exercise vigilance, while downpours were also reported in areas including Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad, and Yeola.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

