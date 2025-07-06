The disaster toll from massive flooding in Texas rose to 59 on Sunday, including 21 children, according to law enforcement officials. Rescuers continue searching for missing girls from a summer camp near the Guadalupe River, with 11 campers and a counselor still unaccounted for after the river overflowed following torrential rains on Friday.

Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that some 18 adults and four children await identification. Saturday's rescues exceeded 850 people, some clinging to trees after intense storms drenched the central Texas area with up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain. The exact count of missing individuals remains undetermined.

Controversy surrounds the ability of federal agencies to issue timely warnings. Critics argue that workforce reductions under President Trump's administration may have delayed adequate storm forecasts. Meanwhile, more rain is expected Sunday, complicating ongoing efforts to manage the crisis.