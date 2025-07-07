Texas Floods Claim Lives with Children Among the Victims as Rescue Efforts Continue

The devastating floods that hit Texas have claimed at least 67 lives, including 21 children, with many still missing, according to officials. The flooding, centered in Texas Hill Country, has severely impacted local communities, including a summer camp near the Guadalupe River where campers and staff remain missing.

More than 850 individuals were rescued as emergency teams worked tirelessly to save those clinging to trees or trapped in vehicles. The flooding was triggered by unexpected torrential rains, raising questions about federal and state readiness and resource allocation under President Trump's administration.

Critics have pointed to federal workforce reductions and potential communication shortcomings as factors that may have hindered early warnings. Meanwhile, efforts to locate missing persons and assess extensive damage continue amidst ongoing flood threats and continued rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)