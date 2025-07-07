Devastating Texas Flood: A Deluge of Destruction and Heroism

Central Texas is reeling from a catastrophic flood that has claimed at least 82 lives, including children at summer camps, and left scores missing. The deluge, which occurred over the holiday weekend, has left the community in shock as they brace for more rain and potential floods.

Rescue crews are urgently searching for over 40 individuals reported missing, while locals have begun clearing debris and sharing stories of courage in the aftermath. In the Hill Country area, notable for its summer camps, numerous children are among the confirmed dead.

President Trump declared a major disaster for Kerr County, promising federal assistance. Questions loom over whether sufficient warnings were issued ahead of the severe weather, with debates on the effectiveness of existing emergency preparation systems.

