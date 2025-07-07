Deep-Sea Mining: A Risky Endeavor with Uncertain Benefits

The promise of deep-sea mining to provide critical minerals for the world's energy transition is being scrutinized. Experts argue the practice is environmentally damaging and economically exaggerated, as land-based supplies of essential minerals are abundant and sufficient.

Deep-sea mining involves extracting mineral-rich nodules from the ocean floor, a practice that could endanger marine ecosystems. Recent technological advances have made this form of mining more feasible, spurring international discussions on a regulatory framework.

Despite the push for commercialization, evidence mounts against deep-sea mining's viability, with significant financial and environmental concerns overshadowing potential benefits. Advocates call for a global moratorium to prevent ecological degradation and unnecessary risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)