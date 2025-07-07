Deep-Sea Mining: A Risky Endeavor with Uncertain Benefits
Deep-sea mining is promoted as a solution for the energy transition and wealth for developing nations. However, evidence suggests it is harmful to the environment and economically overstated. Minerals needed are abundant on land. The best approach is to ban international seabed mining and prevent environmental damage.
The promise of deep-sea mining to provide critical minerals for the world's energy transition is being scrutinized. Experts argue the practice is environmentally damaging and economically exaggerated, as land-based supplies of essential minerals are abundant and sufficient.
Deep-sea mining involves extracting mineral-rich nodules from the ocean floor, a practice that could endanger marine ecosystems. Recent technological advances have made this form of mining more feasible, spurring international discussions on a regulatory framework.
Despite the push for commercialization, evidence mounts against deep-sea mining's viability, with significant financial and environmental concerns overshadowing potential benefits. Advocates call for a global moratorium to prevent ecological degradation and unnecessary risks.
