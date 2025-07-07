Left Menu

Pragati Maidan Tunnel: A Pathway to Connectivity

The Pragati Maidan-Bhairo Marg tunnel, part of the Pragati Maidan transit corridor in Delhi, is set for completion within eight to nine months following approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Delayed by a past flood and previous government inaction, the tunnel aims to ease commuter travel across key city areas.

The completion of the Pragati Maidan-Bhairo Marg tunnel is on the fast track, with the project expected to be finished in eight to nine months after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs gives the go-ahead, according to Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

During an inspection attended by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and PWD engineers, Verma assessed the progress of this critical infrastructure development, aimed at improving connectivity for commuters traveling from Central Delhi to locations like Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram.

The venture has experienced setbacks, primarily due to flooding from the Yamuna River two years ago, compounded by what Verma cites as the previous government's 'negligence.' The full opening of the tunnel awaits the completion of the remaining ramp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

