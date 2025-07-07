Left Menu

Puravankara's Chembur Transformation: Building Future Homes

Puravankara Ltd., a leading realty firm, plans to redevelop eight housing societies in Chembur, Mumbai, unlocking a development potential of over 12 lakh square feet with an estimated GDV of Rs 2,100 crore. This initiative is part of the company's strategy to boost its presence in West India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:22 IST
Puravankara's Chembur Transformation: Building Future Homes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puravankara Ltd, an established realty enterprise, is poised to transform the real estate landscape in Chembur, Mumbai, through the redevelopment of eight housing societies. The project is anticipated to yield a substantial revenue of Rs 2,100 crore from saleable areas.

The Bengaluru-based company, as per their regulatory filing on Monday, has been designated for the redevelopment, unlocking a development potential of over 12 lakh square feet across 4 acres, with an impressive estimated gross development value.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara emphasized the firm's focus on reinforcing its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune markets, with the West region projected to contribute significantly to the company's growth, particularly through redevelopment ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025