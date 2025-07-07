Bee Attack Chaos in Aurillac Leaves 24 Injured

In the French town of Aurillac, an unexpected bee attack resulted in 24 people being injured, including three in serious condition, as confirmed by local authorities. The incident prompted a swift response from emergency services who ensured public safety throughout.

The Prefecture of Cantal stated that the aggressive bees stung pedestrians over a 30-minute span on Sunday morning. Firefighters and medical teams were present at the scene, treating victims while law enforcement established a safety perimeter until the bees disengaged.

Aurillac's mayor, Pierre Mathonier, suggested the assault stemmed from Asian hornets threatening beehives atop a local hotel, which might have incited the bees' aggression. Despite the scare, the well-coordinated emergency response ensured the situation concluded without further incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)