Left Menu

Bee Attack Chaos in Aurillac Leaves 24 Injured

In the French town of Aurillac, a bee attack injured 24 people, with three critically harmed. The bees were possibly provoked by Asian hornets threatening nearby beehives. Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, ensuring the situation was managed effectively without causing public panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aurillac | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:14 IST
Bee Attack Chaos in Aurillac Leaves 24 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In the French town of Aurillac, an unexpected bee attack resulted in 24 people being injured, including three in serious condition, as confirmed by local authorities. The incident prompted a swift response from emergency services who ensured public safety throughout.

The Prefecture of Cantal stated that the aggressive bees stung pedestrians over a 30-minute span on Sunday morning. Firefighters and medical teams were present at the scene, treating victims while law enforcement established a safety perimeter until the bees disengaged.

Aurillac's mayor, Pierre Mathonier, suggested the assault stemmed from Asian hornets threatening beehives atop a local hotel, which might have incited the bees' aggression. Despite the scare, the well-coordinated emergency response ensured the situation concluded without further incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025