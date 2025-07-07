New Eco-Luxury Resort to Revolutionize Real Estate in Mulshi
The Siddhi Group and Anex Advisory are launching an innovative eco-luxury project in Mulshi, inspired by Balinese wellness resorts. Spanning 400 acres, with 15 acres for initial development, it targets CXOs, HNIs, and NRIs interested in wellness-focused real estate investments. This project reflects shifting premium real estate priorities.
Siddhi Group, a prominent real estate developer from Pune, and Anex Advisory, have teamed up to launch an innovative eco-luxury project in Mulshi.
Drawing inspiration from Balinese wellness resorts, this upcoming development promises to blend the tranquility of nature with top-tier hospitality and wellness features. The project will cover a sprawling 400 acres, with 15 acres set for initial development.
Strategically positioned between Mumbai and Pune, Mulshi offers a picturesque escape from urban chaos. Targeting premium buyers such as CXOs, HNIs, and NRIs, the project marks Siddhi Group's first venture into luxury-wellness living, demonstrating a shift in real estate investment priorities.
