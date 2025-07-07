Left Menu

New Eco-Luxury Resort to Revolutionize Real Estate in Mulshi

The Siddhi Group and Anex Advisory are launching an innovative eco-luxury project in Mulshi, inspired by Balinese wellness resorts. Spanning 400 acres, with 15 acres for initial development, it targets CXOs, HNIs, and NRIs interested in wellness-focused real estate investments. This project reflects shifting premium real estate priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:42 IST
New Eco-Luxury Resort to Revolutionize Real Estate in Mulshi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Siddhi Group, a prominent real estate developer from Pune, and Anex Advisory, have teamed up to launch an innovative eco-luxury project in Mulshi.

Drawing inspiration from Balinese wellness resorts, this upcoming development promises to blend the tranquility of nature with top-tier hospitality and wellness features. The project will cover a sprawling 400 acres, with 15 acres set for initial development.

Strategically positioned between Mumbai and Pune, Mulshi offers a picturesque escape from urban chaos. Targeting premium buyers such as CXOs, HNIs, and NRIs, the project marks Siddhi Group's first venture into luxury-wellness living, demonstrating a shift in real estate investment priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025