Bear Attack Near Tiger Reserve: Tragedy and Retaliation in Madhya Pradesh

A bear killed three men and injured two others near the Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. The incident prompted locals to kill the bear. The deceased have been identified, and an investigation has been launched.

In a shocking incident near the Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, three men were killed and two others injured by a bear early Monday morning, police reported.

The tragic event occurred near Bastua village, and the local population's anger led to the bear being beaten to death by an enraged mob, said Bhoopesh Vais, the police station house officer of Marwas.

The victims were identified as Babbu Yadav, Deenbandhu Sahu, and Santosh Yadav. Meanwhile, forest department officials have commenced an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.

