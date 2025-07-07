Roaring Eruption: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Awakens

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki witnessed two dramatic eruptions on Monday, propelling volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometers up. Ashfall blanketed villages, leading to the cancellation of multiple flights.

The volcano has maintained the highest alert level since June 18, prompting authorities to double the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer radius.

Despite no immediate casualties, the volcanic activity disrupted air travel with Indonesia's Geology Agency closely monitoring the situation after detecting significant magma movement.

