Left Menu

Roaring Eruption: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Awakens

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in Indonesia erupted twice on Monday, launching volcanic materials up to 18 km into the sky and covering villages with ash. The eruptions caused flight cancellations and heightened evacuation warnings. Observations show magma activity intensifying, prompting increased alert levels and expanded exclusion zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:53 IST
Roaring Eruption: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Awakens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki witnessed two dramatic eruptions on Monday, propelling volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometers up. Ashfall blanketed villages, leading to the cancellation of multiple flights.

The volcano has maintained the highest alert level since June 18, prompting authorities to double the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer radius.

Despite no immediate casualties, the volcanic activity disrupted air travel with Indonesia's Geology Agency closely monitoring the situation after detecting significant magma movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025