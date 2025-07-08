Left Menu

UN chief ‘deeply saddened’ by devastating Texas floods as toll climbs past 80

Friday, 4 July, marked Independence Day in the United States – a time when families and communities traditionally gather for outdoor celebrations.

UN News | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:46 IST
UN chief ‘deeply saddened’ by devastating Texas floods as toll climbs past 80
Image Credit: ChatGPT

The United Nations Secretary-General has expressed deep sorrow over the deadly floods in Texas that reportedly killed at least 80 people over the holiday weekend, including more than two dozen children at a summer camp.

 

In a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, António Guterres said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, notably of a large number of children,” during what should have been a time of celebration.

Friday, 4 July, marked Independence Day in the United States – a time when families and communities traditionally gather for outdoor celebrations.

The Secretary-General extended his “heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims” and expressed solidarity with all those affected, including the people of Texas and the government of the United States.

According to media reports, the floods – triggered by heavy rainfall over the July Fourth weekend – caused massive damage in parts of central Texas, particularly along the Guadalupe River. The deluge struck Camp Mystic, killing at least 27 campers and counselors.

Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said in a post on social media that “all of us at UNICEF are heartbroken at the reports coming out of Central Texas.”

“Our hearts and thoughts are with those mourning loved ones and those still waiting for news of the missing, including children,” she said.

Search and recovery efforts continue as the region braces for more rain, according to media reports.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025