Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos in Tibet and Nepal

A severe weather event has struck the Tibet region of China and Nepal, with heavy rainfall causing the Bhote Koshi River to overflow. This natural disaster has led to over two dozen individuals missing and the destruction of the 'Friendship Bridge' connecting Nepal and China.

In Nepal, 18 people have gone missing, including six Chinese workers and three police officers. The river's deluge has also washed away eight electric cars and caused damage to a hydroelectric plant. In China, 11 people remain unaccounted for along the border, according to Xinhua news agency.

The disaster coincides with flooding in Pakistan, where 79 fatalities, including 38 children, have been reported due to heavy rains. Significant challenges due to temperature rise and an incoming weather system have prompted fresh alerts for flash floods and glacial lake outbursts in vulnerable areas.

