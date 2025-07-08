Left Menu

Torrential Downpour Causes Havoc in Southern West Bengal

Heavy rain has led to waterlogging and disrupted daily life in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, due to a low-pressure area. The region experienced severe weather conditions, with public transport impacted and significant rainfall recorded in several districts. The situation is expected to persist till Wednesday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rain has struck southern West Bengal, affecting daily life in multiple districts, including Kolkata, since Tuesday morning. The downpour caused waterlogging and a significant disruption to public transportation, complicating the morning commute for many residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms with gusty winds persist in the region until Wednesday morning. Areas such as Salt Lake and Howrah city reported severe waterlogging, as the rain continued due to a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal.

Notably, Uluberia in the Howrah district recorded 111 mm of rainfall, marking the state's highest in 24 hours as of 8:30 am. Meanwhile, Dum Dum received 99 mm, while Kolkata and Salt Lake reported 81.6 mm and 88.3 mm, respectively. The IMD forecasts continued light to moderate showers, with a likelihood of intense spells, till Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

