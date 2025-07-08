Torrential Downpour Causes Havoc in Southern West Bengal

Incessant rain has struck southern West Bengal, affecting daily life in multiple districts, including Kolkata, since Tuesday morning. The downpour caused waterlogging and a significant disruption to public transportation, complicating the morning commute for many residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms with gusty winds persist in the region until Wednesday morning. Areas such as Salt Lake and Howrah city reported severe waterlogging, as the rain continued due to a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal.

Notably, Uluberia in the Howrah district recorded 111 mm of rainfall, marking the state's highest in 24 hours as of 8:30 am. Meanwhile, Dum Dum received 99 mm, while Kolkata and Salt Lake reported 81.6 mm and 88.3 mm, respectively. The IMD forecasts continued light to moderate showers, with a likelihood of intense spells, till Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)