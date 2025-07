Piaui Pioneers Carbon Credit Initiative to Combat Deforestation

The Brazilian state of Piaui is taking a bold step in the fight against deforestation by issuing carbon credits, which it announced on Tuesday. This initiative seeks to bolster regional projects focused on rainforest conservation.

As Brazil gears up to host global climate talks in Belem this November, it endeavors to maintain its commitment to emission reduction. Unlike traditional methods reliant on private landowners, Piaui's expansive public sector approach integrates government and community efforts to prevent displacement of deforestation activities.

Among similar projects emerging in Tocantins and Para, Piaui's agreement with investment firm Silvania and environmental services company Geonoma aims to cover substantial ground. If Piaui reduces deforestation by 10% annually, it could generate over 20 million carbon credits by 2030, aiding global emission goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)