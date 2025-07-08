Left Menu

Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos on China-Nepal Border

Severe rainfall in Tibet caused a flood in the Bhote Koshi River, destroying the Friendship Bridge between China and Nepal. Over 24 people are missing across both countries. The flood disrupted trade and damaged property, while efforts continue to determine the flood's cause and nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:45 IST
Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos on China-Nepal Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the China-Nepal border, causing a deluge in the Bhote Koshi River that claimed the destruction of the 'Friendship Bridge'. The bridge, a vital trade link between the two nations, was swept away, leaving over two dozen individuals missing.

The catastrophic flooding is believed to have been triggered by an overflowing glacial lake in Tibet, despite there being no significant rainfall in the river's immediate catchment area recently. The calamity has left at least 18 people missing in Nepal and 11 unaccounted for in China, as reported by official sources.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority confirmed the missing include Chinese workers and police personnel. The disaster disrupted trade, washed away electric cars, and damaged infrastructure, as China increases its investments in Nepal. Search operations continue amid rising concerns of further weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025