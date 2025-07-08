Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos on China-Nepal Border

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the China-Nepal border, causing a deluge in the Bhote Koshi River that claimed the destruction of the 'Friendship Bridge'. The bridge, a vital trade link between the two nations, was swept away, leaving over two dozen individuals missing.

The catastrophic flooding is believed to have been triggered by an overflowing glacial lake in Tibet, despite there being no significant rainfall in the river's immediate catchment area recently. The calamity has left at least 18 people missing in Nepal and 11 unaccounted for in China, as reported by official sources.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority confirmed the missing include Chinese workers and police personnel. The disaster disrupted trade, washed away electric cars, and damaged infrastructure, as China increases its investments in Nepal. Search operations continue amid rising concerns of further weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)