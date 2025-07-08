Left Menu

Zhongshan's High-Quality Development: Transforming Urban and Rural Landscapes

Zhongshan City has successfully implemented the 'High-Quality Development Project for Counties, Towns and Villages,' emphasizing the transformation of industrial parks and water pollution control. The project attracted significant investment, boosting village property values, and enhancing tourism and rural living conditions, setting a model for urban and rural transformation.

Zhongshan City has vigorously advanced its 'High-Quality Development Project,' dramatically transforming its urban and rural landscapes. Launched under the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee's '1310' strategy, the city has revitalized inefficient industrial areas and tackled water pollution head-on.

Through substantial investment, Zhongshan is now home to burgeoning industrial clusters in sectors like new energy and biomedicine, seeing double-digit growth over 29 months. The collective property values in villages have soared, setting an example of successful development.

The city's commitment to clean water has garnered accolades from China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, showcasing significant environmental improvements. Meanwhile, efforts to boost the rural living environment promise sustained enhancement of community spaces, further cementing Zhongshan's reputation as a leader in high-quality urban and rural development.

