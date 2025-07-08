Relentless Rains Lift Marathwada Dam Water Levels
Recent rains have significantly boosted water storage in Marathwada's major dams, raising levels to 48.98% compared to 13.41% last year. This provides relief to regions relying on reservoirs for agriculture and industry. Jayakwadi dam, critical to several districts, now holds 58.46% of its capacity.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic increase, recent persistent rains have elevated the water levels in Marathwada's main reservoirs to an average of 48.98% from a mere 13.41% the previous year, according to officials.
The water storage currently spans 2,525.88 million cubic meters, falling short by 1,786 MCM from the total capacity. Yet, consistent rainfall has provided a sense of relief, especially for the inhabitants of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, as Jayakwadi's water levels rose to 58.46%.
The Jayakwadi dam, which supports industrial zones and agriculture across multiple districts, witnessed a significant influx of 107.21 million cubic meters since June 1. Its inflow rate stands at 47,407 cusecs, helping sustain commercial and agricultural activities. Meanwhile, storage percentages in other regional dams vary, with Nimna Terna at 70.18% and Majalgaon at just 10.90%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening the Jayakwadi Dam: A $80-Crore Initiative
Mystery Surrounds Murder of Religious Preacher in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Jalna man confronts mob over objectionable comments against daughter, gets thrashed
One dead, four injured after being hit by car in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; driver detained