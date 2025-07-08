Relentless Rains Lift Marathwada Dam Water Levels

In a dramatic increase, recent persistent rains have elevated the water levels in Marathwada's main reservoirs to an average of 48.98% from a mere 13.41% the previous year, according to officials.

The water storage currently spans 2,525.88 million cubic meters, falling short by 1,786 MCM from the total capacity. Yet, consistent rainfall has provided a sense of relief, especially for the inhabitants of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, as Jayakwadi's water levels rose to 58.46%.

The Jayakwadi dam, which supports industrial zones and agriculture across multiple districts, witnessed a significant influx of 107.21 million cubic meters since June 1. Its inflow rate stands at 47,407 cusecs, helping sustain commercial and agricultural activities. Meanwhile, storage percentages in other regional dams vary, with Nimna Terna at 70.18% and Majalgaon at just 10.90%.

(With inputs from agencies.)