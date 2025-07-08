Science Belongs to the Last Mile: Dr Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Dholpur Science Centre

In a significant step to foster scientific curiosity and empower youth through hands-on learning, Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Dholpur Science Centre in Rajasthan today. The initiative aims to make science more accessible, interactive, and inspiring for school children, educators, and local communities, particularly in India’s aspirational districts.

The Centre has been established through a collaborative effort by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the National Institute of Immunology (NII), and the National Science Centre. It is envisioned as a dynamic space where young minds can explore the wonders of science through immersive exhibits, innovation-driven projects, and community engagement programs.

A Platform for STEM, Innovation, and Rural Empowerment

Addressing a packed gathering of students, educators, and government officials, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that the Dholpur Science Centre is far more than a building—it is a “mission to ignite scientific temper and nurture innovators of tomorrow.” He hailed the project as a vital component of the Government of India’s broader vision to build ‘science bridges’—under the Vigyan Setu initiative—between premier institutions and under-served districts.

The Centre features interactive and experiential exhibits in physics, biology, space sciences, environmental conservation, and local innovations. Designed with a strong emphasis on STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), the facility is expected to spark curiosity and help students apply scientific thinking to everyday challenges.

Officials confirmed that upcoming programs at the Centre will include robotics workshops, innovation competitions, outreach drives to rural schools, science film screenings, and mobile labs.

DBT’s BioE3 Vision Takes Root

The Dholpur Science Centre also serves as a field example of the DBT’s BioE3 vision—Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment. This strategy promotes biotechnology as a transformative tool for inclusive development, with a focus on rural and semi-urban communities.

Dr. Singh stressed that initiatives like the Centre will empower young people to explore emerging areas like bio-entrepreneurship, agri-tech, and environmental biotechnology. The goal is to transform science from an abstract academic pursuit into a driver of real-world solutions and self-reliance for India’s next generation.

From Village to Space: The Boundless Scope of Science

In a heartfelt and engaging speech, the Minister cited India’s increasing global prominence in science and space exploration, notably astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s participation in Axiom Mission-4. “Science can take you anywhere—from your village to outer space,” he said, reinforcing the idea that no dream is too distant when rooted in inquiry and dedication.

Dr. Singh also reflected on changing attitudes among students, noting that today’s youth are more confident and inquisitive than ever before. “Children today are teaching ministers about their science projects,” he joked, drawing laughter and applause from the audience. “That is the mindset we must cultivate—one of confidence, curiosity, and fearlessness.”

Aspirational Districts Leading the Way

Highlighting the transformation of so-called “backward” areas into aspirational districts, Dr. Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for changing the national development narrative. “No district is truly backward—it’s about setting the right goals and providing the right tools,” he said.

He noted that over 60% of Indian startups are now emerging from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, a testament to the innovative potential that lies beyond metropolitan hubs. Dholpur, with the launch of its Science Centre, is now part of this rising wave.

Preparing for 2047: Nurturing the Flag-Bearers of Tomorrow

Looking ahead to India’s centenary of independence in 2047, the Minister emphasized the role of today’s educators and institutions in preparing future leaders, scientists, and innovators. “The students sitting in the back rows of this gathering could be the ones raising India’s flag on Mars or discovering the next medical breakthrough,” he said.

He also advocated for flexibility and personalization in science education, echoing the National Education Policy (NEP) which allows students to choose subjects based on their interests. “We must remove rigid boundaries in learning and enable our youth to pursue what they are truly passionate about,” he urged.

Celebrating Young Minds and Community Engagement

The event featured live demonstrations and science models created by local schoolchildren, many of whom confidently explained complex concepts to visitors and dignitaries. Dr. Singh praised their efforts, encouraging them to continue exploring and innovating.

Officials from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of Rajasthan, and several national scientific institutions were present to show their support and guide future programming for the Centre. There are also plans to partner with local schools, colleges, and non-profit organizations for science-based community outreach and awareness campaigns.

Building a Scientific Culture, Brick by Brick

With the launch of the Dholpur Science Centre, the government has taken a crucial step in its mission to democratize science, making it accessible and engaging for youth in every part of the country. The Centre will act as a knowledge lighthouse, guiding students toward careers in science, technology, and innovation.

As Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded, his parting message rang loud and clear: “This is your Science Centre. Own it, explore it, and let it shape your dreams.”