Karnataka's Urgent Push for Yettinahole Project Clearance

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to secure an early clearance for the Yettinahole project, focusing on a revised forest land diversion proposal. The project aims to provide drinking water to drought-affected areas of southern Karnataka.

Shivakumar, responsible for the state's water resources, highlighted that a revised proposal had been submitted on June 4 to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. It proposed the diversion of 111.02 hectares of forest land in Tumkur and Hassan districts for the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd.

In a separate development, Shivakumar also discussed the Mekedatu project with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, urging prioritization and funding approval. He further addressed the need to finalize the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal award among Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

