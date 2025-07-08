Left Menu

Wildfires Disrupt Travel and Daily Life in Marseille

Wildfires near Marseille have suspended flights and disrupted train services. Residents are advised to stay indoors due to toxic smoke. Over 700 firefighters are battling the blaze threatening the city, with 350 hectares burned. Local hospitals take precautions as strong winds and heat waves fuel the risk of fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Flights and train services in and out of Marseille faced major disruptions on Tuesday as wildfires threatened the southern French port city, according to local authorities. The situation prompted the prefecture to advise residents in affected areas to stay indoors.

The fire, raging near Les Pennes-Mirabeau, led to road closures and suspended flights at Marseille airport. An estimated 350 hectares of land have been scorched as the blaze approaches the city. Meanwhile, smoke loomed over the old port, casting a haze over the skyline as firefighting efforts continued.

More than 700 firefighters are engaged in controlling the fire, as weeks of heat waves coupled with strong winds have heightened wildfire risks. Railways also came to a standstill between Marseille and Miramas-Aix TGV stations. Hospitals in the city are using generators to maintain operations amid micro power cuts.

