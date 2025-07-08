Left Menu

Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Gadkari's Urgent Call for Sustainable Action

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expresses his concern over Delhi's pollution, stating it affects life expectancy. He emphasizes the need for alternative fuels and plantation drives to tackle the issue. The government aims to create sustainable highways using waste management and large-scale plantations, targeting a greener future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has voiced his frustration at the escalating pollution levels in Delhi, stating that it negatively impacts life expectancy. Gadkari, a Member of Parliament from Nagpur, highlighted the burden of fossil fuels on pollution during a plantation drive event in the National Capital Region.

The minister underlined the importance of shifting to alternative fuels like ethanol and embarking on extensive plantation initiatives as viable solutions to the pollution crisis. The central government is actively working to promote these measures, also integrating waste materials in road construction projects to enhance environmental sustainability.

In a recent statement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reported impressive progress in their green corridor initiative, surpassing their tree plantation targets. With a focus on bamboo and dense planting along highways, the initiative seeks to establish a national network of sustainable roadways, contributing to water conservation and environmental resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

