Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Gadkari's Urgent Call for Sustainable Action

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has voiced his frustration at the escalating pollution levels in Delhi, stating that it negatively impacts life expectancy. Gadkari, a Member of Parliament from Nagpur, highlighted the burden of fossil fuels on pollution during a plantation drive event in the National Capital Region.

The minister underlined the importance of shifting to alternative fuels like ethanol and embarking on extensive plantation initiatives as viable solutions to the pollution crisis. The central government is actively working to promote these measures, also integrating waste materials in road construction projects to enhance environmental sustainability.

In a recent statement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reported impressive progress in their green corridor initiative, surpassing their tree plantation targets. With a focus on bamboo and dense planting along highways, the initiative seeks to establish a national network of sustainable roadways, contributing to water conservation and environmental resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)