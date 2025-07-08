Disaster Strikes: Texas Floods Lead to Rising Death Toll

The death toll in Kerr County has risen to 87 on Tuesday as search and rescue teams recover additional bodies amidst the flood-ravaged hills of central Texas, according to county officials. Local teams are joined by federal agencies and neighboring states in search operations hindered by ongoing thunderstorms.

The disastrous floods have taken at least 109 lives, including dozens of children, with no survivors found in Kerr County since Friday. The torrential rains overwhelmed the Guadalupe River, leaving a trail of destruction. Authorities face criticism over emergency response timing and preparedness as the search continues.

Outside Kerr County, 22 more fatalities have been reported in various counties. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the affected region as Democrats push for an investigation into whether job cuts at the National Weather Service impacted flood response capabilities.