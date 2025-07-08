Relief for Delhiites: Fuel Ban Deferred for Older Vehicles
Delhi's Environment Minister welcomed the deferment of a ban on older vehicles by the Centre for Air Quality Management. He emphasized that vehicle bans should rely on data and science, not age limits. The minister also voiced concerns about the lack of scrapping facilities in the city.
In a move hailed as a 'major relief' by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Centre for Air Quality Management has delayed the implementation of a fuel ban on aging vehicles in the national capital. This decision offers a temporary reprieve to owners of older vehicles facing fuel restrictions.
The CAQM's action comes after Sirsa's appeal, highlighting the challenges associated with enforcing an age-based vehicle ban without adequate infrastructure. Instead, the minister advocates for policies driven by scientific data on emissions rather than arbitrary age limitations.
This development follows public pushback against the stringent policy, which affects diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol ones over 15. Efforts are underway to install ANPR cameras for compliance monitoring, a step set for completion by October 31.
