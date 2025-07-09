Tragedy in Texas: Flash Floods Devastate Hill Country

In the wake of devastating flash floods across Texas' Hill Country, more than 160 individuals are unaccounted for as over 100 fatalities have been confirmed, including 30 children. The floods struck during the July Fourth weekend, impacting youth camps along the Guadalupe River and primarily Kerr County.

Governor Greg Abbott, during a news conference in Hunt, Texas, announced that efforts to locate missing individuals were ongoing. He commended President Donald Trump for pledging federal assistance for relief. Concerns about the absence of a warning system have been raised, as local officials claim sending alerts was not straightforward.

The search for survivors is fading, with the last person found alive being four days prior. Volunteers have joined one of Texas' largest search operations. Meanwhile, stories of survival and loss continue to emerge as communities begin the arduous recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies.)