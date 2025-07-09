Guatemala Quakes Trigger Evacuations Amidst Series of Aftershocks

On Tuesday afternoon, a series of earthquakes rattled Guatemala, spurring officials to recommend building evacuations due to possible aftershocks.

The initial 5.2-magnitude tremor struck southern Guatemala, approximately 60 kilometers from the capital, Guatemala City, according to the country's seismological institute. Subsequent aftershocks registered from 3.9 to 5.6 in magnitude, causing notable unrest.

Local media imagery depicted minor damage to some structures, though no major collapses or injuries were reported by authorities. The national disaster response agency advised citizens to vacate both public and private buildings as a precautionary measure.