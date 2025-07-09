Left Menu

Guatemala Quakes Trigger Evacuations Amidst Series of Aftershocks

A series of earthquakes, the strongest being a 5.2 magnitude, hit southern Guatemala on Tuesday. The event led authorities to urge evacuations amidst concerns over potential aftershocks, which ranged in magnitude from 3.9 to 5.6. Some structural damage was reported but no severe injuries or collapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 04:03 IST
Guatemala Quakes Trigger Evacuations Amidst Series of Aftershocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday afternoon, a series of earthquakes rattled Guatemala, spurring officials to recommend building evacuations due to possible aftershocks.

The initial 5.2-magnitude tremor struck southern Guatemala, approximately 60 kilometers from the capital, Guatemala City, according to the country's seismological institute. Subsequent aftershocks registered from 3.9 to 5.6 in magnitude, causing notable unrest.

Local media imagery depicted minor damage to some structures, though no major collapses or injuries were reported by authorities. The national disaster response agency advised citizens to vacate both public and private buildings as a precautionary measure.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025