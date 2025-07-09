Left Menu

Deluge Alert: Schools Shut in Nagpur Amid Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Nagpur district due to heavy rains. Schools and colleges have been closed to prevent accidents as state highways face closures. Significant rainfall continues to affect the region with possibilities of flood-like situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:21 IST
Deluge Alert: Schools Shut in Nagpur Amid Heavy Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted Maharashtra's Nagpur district with a red alert, forecasting heavy rains that have led to the closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday, officials reported.

Rising water levels have forced the closure of state highways in Nagpur, as overflowing drains and rivers disrupted traffic following persistent rains, stated the District Information Office.

The IMD has issued varying levels of alerts for the surrounding districts, highlighting potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, urging caution as the region braces for more deluge conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025