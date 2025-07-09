Deluge Alert: Schools Shut in Nagpur Amid Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted Maharashtra's Nagpur district with a red alert, forecasting heavy rains that have led to the closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday, officials reported.

Rising water levels have forced the closure of state highways in Nagpur, as overflowing drains and rivers disrupted traffic following persistent rains, stated the District Information Office.

The IMD has issued varying levels of alerts for the surrounding districts, highlighting potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, urging caution as the region braces for more deluge conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)