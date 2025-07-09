Deluge Alert: Schools Shut in Nagpur Amid Heavy Rains
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Nagpur district due to heavy rains. Schools and colleges have been closed to prevent accidents as state highways face closures. Significant rainfall continues to affect the region with possibilities of flood-like situations.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted Maharashtra's Nagpur district with a red alert, forecasting heavy rains that have led to the closure of all educational institutions on Wednesday, officials reported.
Rising water levels have forced the closure of state highways in Nagpur, as overflowing drains and rivers disrupted traffic following persistent rains, stated the District Information Office.
The IMD has issued varying levels of alerts for the surrounding districts, highlighting potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, urging caution as the region braces for more deluge conditions.
