Highway Collapse Sparks Quality Concerns in Rajasthan

A section of a state highway in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district collapsed after a rise in the Katli River due to heavy rainfall. The road, completed six months ago, faced accusations of poor construction. Local residents demanded accountability and raised issues about river encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:05 IST
A newly-constructed segment of a state highway in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district suffered severe damage after the Katli River, bolstered by heavy rains, inundated the area. The incident has raised critical questions surrounding the highway's construction and safety protocols.

The highway section connecting Baghuli and Jahaj villages to National Highway 52 was swept away following Sunday's torrential downpour, which saw the river's water levels soar. This road was completed merely six months prior, and was yet to be inaugurated.

Locals expressed outrage towards the authorities, blaming poor construction work for the collapse. Gravely concerned about the event, residents also pointed out illegal encroachments and sand mining activities along the Katli River. In light of the incident, the state administration has initiated measures to combat these encroachments.

