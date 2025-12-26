Ropeway Collapse Spurs Concerns Over Construction Quality in Bihar

A potential disaster was narrowly avoided in Rohtas district, Bihar, when a newly built ropeway collapsed during a trial on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The collapse occurred as the ropeway stretched from Rohtas block to Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham, caused damage to four trolleys and an attached tower. On-site workers escaped unharmed.

This incident raises critical questions about the construction quality. Khursheed Karim, senior engineer from Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited, said an investigation is pending, with a Kolkata team en route. The ropeway will remain unavailable to the public until safety is verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)