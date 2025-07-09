Raging Flames at Marseille's Doorstep

A raging wildfire reached the outskirts of Marseille, labeled as France's second-largest city, endangering lives and properties. Although the fire was reported controlled as of Wednesday, officials cautioned that it could ignite again, prompting a strong warning to residents in affected areas.

Residents experienced significant destruction, with ten houses reduced to ashes and numerous others damaged. Evacuated citizens are assessing substantial losses. 'Everything on my grandmother's property was destroyed,' lamented Melanie Basques. Meanwhile, evacuation efforts successfully ensured no fatalities were recorded.

Firefighters, with air support, battled the blaze, which spread rapidly due to climatic shifts over the Mediterranean region. As summer marks an early start to the wildfire season, fires also ravaged northeastern Spain and parts of Greece, highlighting the region's status as a wildfire hotspot.

