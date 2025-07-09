Left Menu

Raging Flames at Marseille's Doorstep

A wildfire on the outskirts of Marseille, France's second-largest city, has been brought under control but remains a threat as officials warn of possible flare-ups. The blaze destroyed ten homes, damaged dozens more, and disrupted city services, with the region remaining a wildfire hotspot due to climate change.

A raging wildfire reached the outskirts of Marseille, labeled as France's second-largest city, endangering lives and properties. Although the fire was reported controlled as of Wednesday, officials cautioned that it could ignite again, prompting a strong warning to residents in affected areas.

Residents experienced significant destruction, with ten houses reduced to ashes and numerous others damaged. Evacuated citizens are assessing substantial losses. 'Everything on my grandmother's property was destroyed,' lamented Melanie Basques. Meanwhile, evacuation efforts successfully ensured no fatalities were recorded.

Firefighters, with air support, battled the blaze, which spread rapidly due to climatic shifts over the Mediterranean region. As summer marks an early start to the wildfire season, fires also ravaged northeastern Spain and parts of Greece, highlighting the region's status as a wildfire hotspot.

