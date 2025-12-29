Mediterranean Trio Strengthens Defense Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Greece, Israel, and Cyprus have announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation, including increased joint air and naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean starting in 2026. This initiative marks a significant deepening of their military ties, with the aim of addressing various regional security threats.

Senior military officials from the three nations recently signed a joint action plan in Cyprus, following a high-profile meeting in Jerusalem. The leaders agreed to bolster maritime security and advance energy interconnection projects, reflecting their strategic partnership in the region, which Turkey is closely monitoring.

While the Cypriot government has yet to comment officially, the move has faced criticism from some opposition parties. Nonetheless, Greece has already approved the purchase of advanced missile systems from Israel, demonstrating its commitment to fortifying its defenses, particularly against perceived threats from Turkey.

