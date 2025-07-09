Unlocking the Past: Ancient Proteins Illuminate Evolutionary Mysteries

In groundbreaking research, scientists have extracted and sequenced proteins from dental fossils of extinct species like rhinoceroses, elephants, and hippopotamuses. At the forefront of this discovery, proteins were sourced from species that roamed Kenya and Canada millions of years ago, offering fresh perspectives on evolutionary history.

The resilience of proteins, a stark contrast to fragile DNA, provides a new lens through which to explore the evolutionary tapestry of life. This field, known as paleoproteomics, has extended its reach beyond DNA, spanning up to 24 million years back in history, far eclipsing the two-million-year limit of ancient DNA studies.

The study's findings reveal evolutionary connections between extinct and living species, with peptides found in ancient tooth enamel speaking volumes about our planet's biodiversity. Researchers aim to uncover further evolutionary relationships, potentially including insights into dinosaur-era organisms.

