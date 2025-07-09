Left Menu

Unlocking the Past: Ancient Proteins Illuminate Evolutionary Mysteries

Recent research has pushed the boundaries of ancient protein analysis, retrieving proteins from fossils up to 24 million years old. These findings offer deeper insights into evolutionary history, bridging gaps left by DNA analysis. Proteins' durability allows them to provide molecular data from specimens too old for DNA preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In groundbreaking research, scientists have extracted and sequenced proteins from dental fossils of extinct species like rhinoceroses, elephants, and hippopotamuses. At the forefront of this discovery, proteins were sourced from species that roamed Kenya and Canada millions of years ago, offering fresh perspectives on evolutionary history.

The resilience of proteins, a stark contrast to fragile DNA, provides a new lens through which to explore the evolutionary tapestry of life. This field, known as paleoproteomics, has extended its reach beyond DNA, spanning up to 24 million years back in history, far eclipsing the two-million-year limit of ancient DNA studies.

The study's findings reveal evolutionary connections between extinct and living species, with peptides found in ancient tooth enamel speaking volumes about our planet's biodiversity. Researchers aim to uncover further evolutionary relationships, potentially including insights into dinosaur-era organisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

