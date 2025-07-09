Texas Hill Country Floods: A Devastating Deluge
Devastating flash floods in Texas Hill Country have claimed at least 119 lives, with over 170 people still unaccounted for. Torrential rains led to catastrophic flooding, particularly in Kerr County. Authorities face scrutiny over response times, while climate change is linked to the increasing frequency of such extreme weather events.
In the midst of a tragic disaster, search teams continue to sift through debris in Texas Hill Country, where flash floods have claimed at least 119 lives, many of them children, as rescue hopes wane five days post-catastrophe.
Kerr County bore the brunt with 95 deaths, as relentless rains swelled the Guadalupe River, wiping out parts of Kerrville. Among the victims are 27 campers from a local retreat, with the toll expected to rise as waters recede.
Officials are under pressure over emergency response times and the role of climate change in exacerbating such extreme events is being investigated. A special legislative session is planned to scrutinize and fund disaster response measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
