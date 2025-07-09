Left Menu

Texas Hill Country Floods: A Devastating Deluge

Devastating flash floods in Texas Hill Country have claimed at least 119 lives, with over 170 people still unaccounted for. Torrential rains led to catastrophic flooding, particularly in Kerr County. Authorities face scrutiny over response times, while climate change is linked to the increasing frequency of such extreme weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:55 IST
Texas Hill Country Floods: A Devastating Deluge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the midst of a tragic disaster, search teams continue to sift through debris in Texas Hill Country, where flash floods have claimed at least 119 lives, many of them children, as rescue hopes wane five days post-catastrophe.

Kerr County bore the brunt with 95 deaths, as relentless rains swelled the Guadalupe River, wiping out parts of Kerrville. Among the victims are 27 campers from a local retreat, with the toll expected to rise as waters recede.

Officials are under pressure over emergency response times and the role of climate change in exacerbating such extreme events is being investigated. A special legislative session is planned to scrutinize and fund disaster response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025