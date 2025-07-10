Inferno at Marseille: From Artistic Marvel to Devastation

A wildfire near Marseille, France, was brought under control on Wednesday, yet officials cautioned it might flare up again. Residents were told they no longer needed to remain on lockdown, although some returned to find their homes in ashes after being evacuated due to the flames.

The fire consumed ten homes and damaged dozens more, with no lives lost. Melanie Basques, a local resident, reported total destruction on her grandmother's property, which housed multiple families. Firefighters, led by Marseille's chief Lionel Mathieu, battled the blaze with around 700 crew and aerial support to prevent further spread.

Prompted by a car catching fire, the wildfire marked the first of the season, intensified by climate change conditions. Scientists note Mediterranean regions are increasingly wildfire-prone. The incident evoked a stark reminder of the region's artistic past, with locals drawing parallels between its current scorched state and its history as a once-thriving area immortalized in art.