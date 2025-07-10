Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: All 31 Workers Safe After Tunnel Collapse in LA

Thirty-one workers have been successfully rescued following the collapse of an industrial tunnel in Wilmington, Los Angeles. The tunnel, intended for wastewater management, collapsed about six miles from its entry point. More than 100 responders contributed to the rescue effort, ensuring everyone's safety.

In a stunning rescue operation, all 31 workers trapped in a collapsed industrial tunnel in Wilmington, Los Angeles, have been safely brought out, city officials confirmed late Wednesday.

The mishap occurred in a tunnel with an 18-foot diameter, under construction for municipal wastewater management, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). "LAFD has just reported that all workers who were trapped in the tunnel are now out and accounted for. I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on X.

The collapse took place approximately six miles south of the tunnel's sole access point. An impressive fleet of over 100 emergency responders was deployed to manage the incident, ensuring the swift and safe rescue of all trapped individuals.

