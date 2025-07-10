Left Menu

Escape from Collapse: Workers Rescued from Los Angeles Tunnel

Thirty-one workers were rescued from a collapsed industrial tunnel in Los Angeles. The collapse was 8 to 9.7 kilometers from the tunnel's entrance, which is part of a project to carry wastewater. Paramedics evaluated 27 workers, and over 100 LAFD personnel were involved in the rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:44 IST
In a dramatic rescue operation, all 31 workers trapped in a collapsed industrial tunnel under construction in Los Angeles were successfully brought to safety, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident took place 8 to 9.7 kilometers from the tunnel's entrance, resulting in workers having to navigate a mound of soil measuring up to 15 feet tall to reach help. Footage captured by local television showed these workers being lifted to safety.

The tunnel, with a width of 18 feet, is being built to carry wastewater. More than 100 personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department, including rescue specialists, were deployed to manage the crisis, alongside paramedics who assessed 27 workers post-rescue.

