Escape from Collapse: Workers Rescued from Los Angeles Tunnel
Thirty-one workers were rescued from a collapsed industrial tunnel in Los Angeles. The collapse was 8 to 9.7 kilometers from the tunnel's entrance, which is part of a project to carry wastewater. Paramedics evaluated 27 workers, and over 100 LAFD personnel were involved in the rescue.
- Country:
- United States
In a dramatic rescue operation, all 31 workers trapped in a collapsed industrial tunnel under construction in Los Angeles were successfully brought to safety, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The incident took place 8 to 9.7 kilometers from the tunnel's entrance, resulting in workers having to navigate a mound of soil measuring up to 15 feet tall to reach help. Footage captured by local television showed these workers being lifted to safety.
The tunnel, with a width of 18 feet, is being built to carry wastewater. More than 100 personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department, including rescue specialists, were deployed to manage the crisis, alongside paramedics who assessed 27 workers post-rescue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devastating Floods Hit Guizhou Province: Mass Evacuations and Emergency Response
Devastating Floods Trigger Highest-Level Emergency Response in Southwest China
Karnataka Leads: Decentralised Wastewater Solutions Workshop Highlights Innovative ESG Strategies
Government Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Boost Emergency Response Capabilities
Tripura's Landmark Move: Boosting Road Safety with Modern Emergency Response