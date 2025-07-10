Catastrophic Floods in Nepal: The Threat of Supraglacial Lakes
The deadly flood in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River was caused by a supraglacial lake drainage in Tibet, China. It claimed nine lives and left many missing. The event underscores the increasing climate-induced hazards in the Hindu Kush mountains, calling for deeper investigation into such environmental triggers.
This week, a devastating flood swept through Nepal's Bhote Koshi River, resulting in the loss of at least nine lives and leaving over two dozen people missing. The disaster has been attributed to the draining of a supraglacial lake in China's Tibet region, according to a regional climate monitoring body.
Additionally, 19 individuals, among them six Chinese workers from the Beijing-aided Inland Container Depot, remain unaccounted for in Nepal. The flood's aftermath includes the destruction of the 'Friendship Bridge' that traditionally serves as a crucial connection between Nepal and China. On the Chinese side of the border, 11 people are still missing, as reported by China's Xinhua news agency.
Experts, including those from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), indicate that such events are becoming more frequent in the Hindu Kush mountain range. This alarming trend is tied to the region's vulnerability to climate change, exacerbated by the early monsoon rains that have caused further casualties in Nepal, illustrating the urgent need for climate resilience measures.
