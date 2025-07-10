Gurugram's Urban Deluge: Rain Brings City to Standstill

Torrential rains that lashed Gurugram on Wednesday evening have brought the bustling city to a halt, causing widespread traffic jams and extensive waterlogging. The downpour, which began around 7 PM and continued into the night, submerged key roads and left local authorities scrambling to prevent further chaos.

The District Disaster Management Authority reported 133 mm of rainfall, with an intense 103 mm occurring between 7:30 PM to 9 PM. The India Meteorological Department has since issued an 'orange' alert for the area. In response, authorities have advised corporate offices and private institutions to implement work-from-home policies to mitigate traffic disruptions.

The deluge affected major areas across Gurugram, including the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road, resulting in a 7-8 km vehicle queue on National Highway 48. Municipal efforts are underway to address the waterlogging, as residents turn to social media to express their frustrations and calls for accountability.

