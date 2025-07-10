Left Menu

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Dehradun: Lives Lost and Roads Blocked

Heavy rains in Dehradun led to the drowning of a man in the swollen Ripsana river. The State Disaster Response Force recovered Anil Kumar's body from Raipur. Across the region, severe rainfall has raised river levels, causing landslides and leaving numerous roads, including national highways, blocked.

Dehradun | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:48 IST
Heavy rains in the Dehradun region have caused significant disruptions, claiming a life and blocking multiple roadways. The swollen Ripsana river took the life of Anil Kumar, whose body was later recovered by the State Disaster Response Force.

The State Emergency Operations Centre reported that the Rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and various tributaries saw rising water levels due to the consistent downpour, leading to widespread landslides. As a result, 179 roads are currently blocked, including critical national and state highways.

The Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning, prompting the closure of all educational institutions up to the 12th grade in Dehradun. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to clear debris and restore traffic flow in the affected areas.

