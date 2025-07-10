Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Dehradun: Lives Lost and Roads Blocked

Heavy rains in the Dehradun region have caused significant disruptions, claiming a life and blocking multiple roadways. The swollen Ripsana river took the life of Anil Kumar, whose body was later recovered by the State Disaster Response Force.

The State Emergency Operations Centre reported that the Rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and various tributaries saw rising water levels due to the consistent downpour, leading to widespread landslides. As a result, 179 roads are currently blocked, including critical national and state highways.

The Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning, prompting the closure of all educational institutions up to the 12th grade in Dehradun. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to clear debris and restore traffic flow in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)