Himadri Wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Workplace Safety

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd received the Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award 2025 from the Institute of Directors, India, recognizing its commitment to workplace safety. By surpassing a strict selection process and maintaining high global safety standards, Himadri continues to emphasize safety, resilience, and sustainability in its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:04 IST
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has been honoured with the prestigious Golden Peacock Occupational Health & Safety Award 2025, as bestowed by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India. This accolade marks a significant recognition of the company's steadfast dedication to workplace safety and health excellence.

Out of a total of 573 nominations, Himadri was one of the 273 organizations that made it to the final list following a rigorous three-tier assessment. Their commitment to global safety standards enabled them to achieve and surpass the 80% benchmark necessary for this esteemed recognition.

The award ceremony, held on June 26, 2025, at The Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru, was a highlight of the 26th International Conference on Environment Management and Climate Change. The Chief Guest, Mr. H. D. Kumaraswamy, India's Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, presented the award.

