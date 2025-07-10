Tragedy Strikes Gujarat: The Collapse of Gambhira Bridge

The International Road Federation (IRF) on Thursday highlighted the tragic collapse of a section of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat, where 13 lives were tragically lost. This incident underscores the critical need for comprehensive infrastructure maintenance and monitoring.

IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila has emphasized the harsh and corrosive natural environment that affects bridges, highlighting that regular assessments and maintenance are essential regardless of construction quality or materials used. Kapila calls on authorities and engineers to address significant defects to ensure the safety of structures.

Further, the IRF India chapter president, Akhilesh Srivastava, pointed out the role of modern technology, including instrumentation, data analysis, and artificial intelligence, in supplementing traditional bridge inspection methods. Such innovations could potentially enhance infrastructure management and prevent future tragedies like the recent collapse in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)