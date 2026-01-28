Left Menu

Storm Kristin Causes Chaos Across Iberia: Power Outages and Fatalities

Storm Kristin wreaked havoc across central and northern Portugal, leaving over 800,000 people without electricity and causing fatalities due to fallen trees. The storm continued into Spain, affecting major roads and prompting weather alerts for severe winds and snowfall, after Spain was already dealing with Storm Joseph.

Severe weather from Storm Kristin has left a trail of destruction across central and northern Portugal, cutting off electricity for over 800,000 residents and causing significant damage. Emergency services confirmed at least one fatality in the Lisbon suburb of Vila Franca de Xira, where a tree toppled onto a car.

The storm, characterized by wind gusts up to 150 km/h, heavy rain, and even snowfall, led to approximately 1,500 weather-related incidents. Portugal's grid operator, E-Redes, is working to restore power to 855,000 affected customers, despite facing challenges from ongoing severe conditions.

Kristin has also moved into Spain, disrupting areas still burdened by the aftermath of Storm Joseph. Strong winds and snow have caused over 160 road closures, including 27 on main highways. The national weather agency AEMET issues warnings of hurricane-force winds, leading to red alerts and the suspension of several outdoor activities in affected regions.

