Chemical Mishap: Explosion Rocks Noida Paint Factory

A chemical explosion at a Noida paint factory left five workers injured, authorities reported on Thursday. The incident took place around 3:30 pm during a routine mixing process involving cellulose nitrate, a highly flammable substance.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey stated that the explosion likely resulted from an excessive amount of the chemical being mixed in a 30-litre bucket. Fortunately, the powerful blast did not ignite a fire, and all injured workers were hastily transported to the hospital.

Though they suffered burn injuries, the workers are now out of danger. The incident underscores the risks associated with chemical handling in industrial settings, stressing the importance of strict safety protocols to prevent such occurrences.

