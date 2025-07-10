Left Menu

Chemical Mishap: Explosion Rocks Noida Paint Factory

A blast at a Noida paint factory injured five workers during a chemical process. Occurring at 3:30 pm, the incident was due to excessive cellulose nitrate mixing in a bucket. Although resulting in burns, all workers are now stable and the blast did not cause a fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:36 IST
Chemical Mishap: Explosion Rocks Noida Paint Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chemical explosion at a Noida paint factory left five workers injured, authorities reported on Thursday. The incident took place around 3:30 pm during a routine mixing process involving cellulose nitrate, a highly flammable substance.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey stated that the explosion likely resulted from an excessive amount of the chemical being mixed in a 30-litre bucket. Fortunately, the powerful blast did not ignite a fire, and all injured workers were hastily transported to the hospital.

Though they suffered burn injuries, the workers are now out of danger. The incident underscores the risks associated with chemical handling in industrial settings, stressing the importance of strict safety protocols to prevent such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

