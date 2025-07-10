Safety Protocols Enhanced to Protect Noida International Airport Flights

In response to flight safety threats near Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration is urgently implementing preventive actions. Unchecked constructions and the local wildlife pose significant hazards, prompting immediate intervention, district officials revealed following a recent meeting.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma emphasized crucial measures to maintain cleanliness and curb illegal developments within a ten-kilometre radius. Senior officials and the Airport Environment Management Committee attended the meeting. Regular inspections by local departments have been mandated to guarantee safety and operational smoothness.

Verma highlighted the pressing need to manage waste and clutter, urging monthly oversight by officials. A survey team has been tasked with identifying unauthorized constructions, alongside deterrents to prevent inappropriate activities like laser emissions near the airport. Continuous local awareness campaigns are planned to ensure adherence to regulations.