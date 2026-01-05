Call for National Recognition: Gangasagar Mela's Persistent Struggles for Central Support

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her frustration over the lack of central funding for the annual Gangasagar Mela, a significant religious event that attracts lakhs of devotees from both India and abroad. Despite continued efforts, the Centre has not recognized it with the national fair status that Banerjee advocates for.

The Gangasagar Mela, held during Makar Sankranti at the Kapil Muni temple on Sagar Island, stands as an international-level event. Banerjee pointed out the contrasting central government's support for the Kumbh Mela with its absence of financial contribution to the Gangasagar Mela, leaving the state to shoulder the costs.

During her visit, she laid the foundation for a connecting bridge over the Muriganga river, emphasized the state's infrastructural efforts, and interacted with monks at the Bharat Sevasram Sangh temple. The Chief Minister argued that the Mela's significance is apparent in the court of public opinion, where it has achieved international status.

(With inputs from agencies.)