Left Menu

Call for National Recognition: Gangasagar Mela's Persistent Struggles for Central Support

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the central government for not funding the Gangasagar Mela, despite its wide appeal and international significance. She stressed the need for national fair status and funding to match the infrastructural investments made by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangasagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:32 IST
Call for National Recognition: Gangasagar Mela's Persistent Struggles for Central Support
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her frustration over the lack of central funding for the annual Gangasagar Mela, a significant religious event that attracts lakhs of devotees from both India and abroad. Despite continued efforts, the Centre has not recognized it with the national fair status that Banerjee advocates for.

The Gangasagar Mela, held during Makar Sankranti at the Kapil Muni temple on Sagar Island, stands as an international-level event. Banerjee pointed out the contrasting central government's support for the Kumbh Mela with its absence of financial contribution to the Gangasagar Mela, leaving the state to shoulder the costs.

During her visit, she laid the foundation for a connecting bridge over the Muriganga river, emphasized the state's infrastructural efforts, and interacted with monks at the Bharat Sevasram Sangh temple. The Chief Minister argued that the Mela's significance is apparent in the court of public opinion, where it has achieved international status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

Powering Jammu & Kashmir's Future: A Minister's Ambitious Tour

 India
2
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.

 India
3
Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

 India
4
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026