Reviving the Legacy: Minister Reviews Hampi's Heritage and Tourism
- Country:
- India
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the historic Hampi monuments in Karnataka, focusing on enhancing its conservation and improving tourism facilities to provide a world-class experience to visitors.
Sharing updates on social media, the minister posted photos from his two-day examination of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, including important monuments such as Queen's Bath and Lotus Mahal.
Hampi, renowned for its Dravidian temples and palaces, was the last capital of the Hindu Vijayanagar Empire before falling in 1565. Its historic significance and architectural grandeur earned it a spot on UNESCO's heritage list in 1986.
