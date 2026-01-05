Left Menu

Delhi's Architectural Transformation: Consulting Architects Join Forces

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation is inviting consultant architects to design government buildings and infrastructure. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of civic and tourism infrastructure, adhering to national codes and integrating eco-friendly features. The scope includes planning, master plans, and detailed project reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) is set to strengthen its architectural prowess by empaneling consultant architects for designing government buildings and infrastructure. This move aligns with the rising public demand for superior civic and tourism infrastructure across the city.

The initiative aims to enhance technical and design capabilities, with the corporation acting as the executive agency for diverse government projects city-wide. Empanelled consultants will adhere to the National Building Code, and integrate eco-friendly features such as solar power and wastewater recycling into their designs.

Consultants will engage in comprehensive project planning, ranging from conceptualisation to detailed project reports. Projects will include both architectural and engineering planning within specified built-up area parameters, ensuring compliance with local regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

