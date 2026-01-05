Government Lifts Import Ban on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

In a recent move, the government has lifted the import restrictions on low ash metallurgical coke that contains less than 18 percent ash. This shift follows a notification on January 3, facilitating a freer import approach for this critical material.

Previously, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had extended the limitations on importing such coke varieties until June 30, 2026. However, the new directive opens the door to promote domestic industries reliant on these materials.

The relaxation also includes coke fines, coke breeze, and ultra-low phosphorous metallurgical coke, marking a significant policy change aimed at boosting import efficiency and availability for industrial use.

(With inputs from agencies.)